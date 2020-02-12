Astros owner Jim Crane is expected to meet with the full roster Wednesday to discuss how Houston will publicly address the sign-stealing scandal which has resulted in the team hiring a new manager and general manager, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Passan notes that while only pitchers and catchers were expected to report Wednesday, position players have also flown to Florida to participate in the meeting. The first media availability of the spring is set for Thursday.

News regarding the team's sign-stealing has dominated baseball conversations in recent weeks. On Jan. 13, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred released a nine-page report detailing how Houston cheated during the 2017-18 regular seasons and postseasons. Manfred suspended Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow through the 2020 World Series, but Crane subsequently fired them.

The Red Sox and Mets later parted ways with managers Alex Cora and Carlos Beltrán after both men were named in MLB's report. Cora served as the Astros' bench coach in 2017, while Beltrán was a member of the World Series-winning roster.

In recent weeks, multiple current and former Astros have addressed the situation. Alex Bregman and José Altuve commented on the scandal at the club's FanFest.

Bregman was brief with reporters when asked about the incident.

"The commissioner came out with a report, MLB did their report, and the Astros did what they did, meaning they made their decision on what they're going to do. I have no other thoughts on it," Bregman said.

Altuve shot down rumors that Houston players cheated with wearable devices.

"I wasn't upset to be honest, even though we all know it wasn't true," Altuve said. "We all know that some people made that up. The best thing that happened to me was that MLB investigated that and they didn't find something."

Altuve previously denied wearing a buzzer when his agent, Scott Boras, released a statement to Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci.

Pitcher Dallas Keuchel, who played for Houston for the first seven years of his career, apologized for the Astros' actions at White Sox FanFest in late Jan. 24, speaking publicly on the matter shortly after signing with Chicago.

Oakland A's pitcher Mike Fiers, who was the initial player to go on the record with The Athletic detailing the scheme, also addressed the situation.

"I said what I said, but we’re moving forward. I don’t want to be a distraction to this team," Fiers said at a local media event. "That’s my main goal. I want everyone to focus on the season at hand and be ready for Spring Training and eventually the season.”

Former Astros outfielder Marwin Gonzalez and pitcher Charlie Morton have also apologized of late.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Houston's electronic sign-stealing operation was first conceived in the front office with the development of an Excel-based application programmed with an algorithm to decode a catcher's signs.