Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish has weighed in about the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, stating that the team's 2017 World Series title should be stripped.

Darvish pitched against the Astros in Games 3 and 7 of the World Series while he was with the Dodgers in 2017. Houston won both contests.

"It's like the Olympics," Darvish said on Sunday. "When a player cheats, you can't have a gold medal, right? But they still have a World Series title. It [feels] weird."

At the time of the World Series, Darvish was told he was the one tipping pitches. The four-time All-Star said he started to doubt himself following those performances in which he allowed a total of nine runs.

"I know they were stealing signs, but at the same time, I was not good during the World Series," Darvish said. "I'm better for what I went through. But, yeah, everyone is wondering about [their numbers] pitching against them."

Darvish has also taken to Twitter to express his thoughts, calling a picture of the World Series trophy a "gorgeous trashcan."

Following the 2017 season, Darvish entered free agency and signed a six-year, $126 million contract with the Cubs. He posted a 3.98 ERA over 31 games in 2019.

While players around MLB have been vocal about Houston's sign-stealing scandal, Darvish believes the Astros should not be speaking up. Carlos Correa spoke at length on Saturday about Cody Bellinger's comments and how Houston earned its 2017 title.

"So they cheat, I think they shouldn't talk right now," Darvish said. "Some people lost their job. They have to show more apology. I don't feel anything from those guys."

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred spoke about the league's investigation into Houston in a press conference on Sunday, stating that he stands by the Astros retaining their 2017 title. He also told ESPN that Houston's recent apology "was not successful."