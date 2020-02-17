José Altuve isn't too shy anymore.

On Monday, Altuve took his shirt off in front of reporters to expose a tattoo on his left collarbone, responding to questions over whether he wore a signal-transmitting buzzer during the 2019 American League Championship Series against the Yankees.

After Altuve hit a walk-off home run to clinch the ALCS, he clutched his collar as he rounded third base, imploring teammates not to rip off his jersey. Altuve previously said he didn't want his shirt ripped off because he was shy, but his teammate Carlos Correa recently offered two other explanations for the jersey controversy.

"He doesn't want me to talk about this, but I'm going to say it, is because he's got an unfinished tattoo on his collarbone that honestly looked terrible," Correa said. "It was a bad tattoo, and he didn't want nobody to see it. He didn’t want to show it at all.

"So, one, he didn't want to take his shirt off because his wife had told my wife earlier in the year for me to not do that. So he was telling me not to do it. And, number two, he had an unfinished tattoo that looked kinda bad that he didn't want people to see and people to talk about."

ESPN's Jeff Passan saw Altuve on Monday morning but couldn't confirm if the tattoo was "bad or not."

According to the New York Post's Justin Terranova, Altuve has the name "Melanie" tattooed on his collarbone for his daughter.