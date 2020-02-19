Cubs manager David Ross said Wednesday that three-time All-Star Kris Bryant will bat leadoff ahead of the 2020 regular season.

"You'll see him at the top of the order a whole lot in spring training," Ross said. "Kris Bryant is a really good at-bat, gets on base, is probably one of our best baserunners. His baseball IQ is extremely high. When you talk about putting the best players at the top of the order, I want to put him at the top."

The Cubs ranked last in the majors in on-base percentage last season after ranking No. 1 in 2018. Bryant hit .282 for 31 HR and 77 RBI last year, three seasons removed from winning the NL MVP. Ross explained the decision, citing the team's desire to improve its offensive production, and added that Anthony Rizzo will likely bat behind Bryant in the order.

"The dynamic of KB and Rizz behind him is a good one-two punch at the top," Ross said.

Ross has no managerial experience but has served as a special adviser to the Cubs since retiring after the 2016 World Series victory. He was a Cubs fan favorite, which was capped by a Game 7 home run off Indians reliever Andrew Miller. He had previously worked as an analyst for ESPN before getting hired as the team's manager in October.

The Cubs missed the playoffs last year for the first and only time during former manager Joe Maddon's tenure. Maddon led the team to its first World Series title in 108 years in 2016, but was fired following the end of last season.