The New York Yankees will likely be without star outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on Opening Day as they deal with minor incidents.

Judge will undergo further testing to examine the soreness in his right pectoral area near his shoulder. He first reported the discomfort Friday during batting practice in an indoor cage. He has yet to take batting practice outdoors during Spring Training.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters that Judge has been feeling better.

“Right now, more likely than not I don’t see him being ready for Opening Day because of the time frame: 3½ weeks,” Cashman said, according to The New York Post.

Stanton strained his right calf during defensive drills Feb. 25. Cashman believes Stanton would be able to rejoin the team in April.

Manager Aaron Boone can turn to Mike Tauchman, Clint Frazier and Miguel Andujar in their absence.

The team put 30 players on the injured list last season, including Judge and Stanton. Judge finished last season with 27 home runs, 55 RBIs and a .272 batting average in 102 games. Stanton only played 18 games for his second season with the Yankees. He hit three home runs with 13 RBIs and a .288 average after coming back from a strained left biceps, strained shoulder, strained calf and a strained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The team finished with 306 home runs last season without their two biggest sluggers at full health.

The Yankees will open the season March 26 against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.