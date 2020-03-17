Second Yankees Minor League Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The New York Yankees have informed their minor league players that a second player has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman says the players are being tested and remain quarantined.

An unidentified Yankees minor league player tested positive for the virus on March 15. It was the first known case reported in professional baseball. He was quarantined on March 13 after he was running a fever. He was only on the minor league side of the team's facility in Tampa, Fla. At the time, the team said there was no known link from the infected player to anyone on the major league squad.

Passan reported the Yankees have told all minor league players to self-quarantine for two weeks. The team will provide food to the players and deliver it directly to their individual hotel rooms.

Major League Baseball has postponed Opening Day until mid-May at the earliest.