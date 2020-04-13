John Krasinski and David Ortiz surprised Boston healthcare workers over the weekend to thank them for their tireless efforts while combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Krasinski talked with five workers from Boston's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center on his Some Good News online show Sunday. During their chat, Ortiz joined the group and announced the Red Sox will donate four tickets for Beth Israel employees to share "for life."

"I want to tell you from the bottom of my heart how much I love and respect you for what you’re doing," Ortiz said.

The Red Sox made their donation in response to a tweet the hospital shared earlier this month showing an employee in scrubs and a facemask holding a sign to support the team.

After Big Papi's announcement, Krasinski had one more surprise for the Beth Israel employees on his show. He sent the group to Fenway Park on "the most sanitized Duck Boat in America" to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. The Red Sox also played a video with messages from players, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to thank the healthcare workers.

While on the field, the group also ran the bases and grabbed some dirt for Krasinski.

"You are so our heroes, and the most wonderful, lovable people," Krasinski told them.