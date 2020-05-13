Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga told The Athletic that he hopes Major League Baseball can one day recognize his famous June 2, 2010 start with a perfect game.

Ten years ago, Galarraga retired the first 26 hitters against the Cleveland Indians. A ground ball hit by Jason Donald rolled to Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera, who flipped it to Galarraga for the presumed final out. Umpire Jim Joyce ruled Donald safe and the perfect game bid was ended. Instead, Galarraga finished with a one-hit shutout.

“I was like, what can I do to have a better finish to the story?” Galarraga said. “How can Major League Baseball give me the perfect game? Because it was perfect, right?”

“Why not?" he adds. "Why wait for so long? I don’t want to die, and then they’ll be like, ‘You know what, he threw a perfect game.'”

Galarraga quickly forgave Joyce and handed the Tigers' lineup card at home plate before the first pitch of the following game.

Joyce owned up to his blown call and told reporters after the game, “I missed it. This isn’t a call. This is a history call, and I kicked the s—t out of it.”

Joyce petitioned for the call to be overturned but was denied. He still supports Galarraga and backs him in his attempt to get recognized a decade later.

Galarraga last pitched in the majors in 2012 and retired in 2015. He finished his career with a 26-34 record and 4.78 ERA.