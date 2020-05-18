Bartolo Colón wants to pitch a 22nd MLB season at 47 years old, he told ESPN's Marly Rivera.

Colón, who will turn 47 on May 24, last pitched in the majors in 2018 as a member of the Rangers. At 45 years old, he went 7–12 in 24 starts.

"I thought that last year maybe I would have the opportunity," Colón said. "I know that if it didn't happen last year, this year would be less likely. I'm getting older and the game is all about the young pitchers coming up. When you get older, teams no longer need your services."

Colón has a career 247–188 record in 565 games (552 starts). He played for 11 clubs during his career, including the Indians, Mets, Athletics, Braves, Red Sox and Yankees.

"If it was up to me, I would retire with the Mets," Colón said. "I would like my career to end in New York."

Colón spent the 2014-16 seasons with the Mets and earned the nickname "Big Sexy" as one of the veterans of the pitching staff.