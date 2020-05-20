Cubs employees will be taking pay cuts in order to avoid furloughs in June, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Chicago employees will be guaranteed employment through the end of June, per Passan. Most of the pay cuts will not exceed 15% of employee salaries.

The Cubs are one of many teams throughout MLB to cut employee pay amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mets will cut the pay of full-time employees beginning on June 1, which is when a slate of organizations—including the Angels, Reds and Marlins—will initiate furloughs.

MLB officially suspended all operations on March 12. Commissioner Rob Manfred and the league office continue to evaluate potential contingencies for beginning the year, but no date has been set to kick off the 2020 season.