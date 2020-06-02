Rays Commit $100K Per Year to Fighting Systemic Racism

The Tampa Bay Rays announced Tuesday they are committing $100,000 per year to support "causes in the fight against systemic racism," the club released in a statement Tuesday.

"Our country demands better than this for its people," the club wrote. "We can't breathe.

"Words are not enough and have never been enough. We need continued action and a re-education of our culture."

The club said that it is identifying and planning on sharing the organizations that it elects to donate money to, adding that its committee on diversity and inclusion will make decisions regarding its funds.

The Rays' statement comes more than a week after the killing of George Floyd, 46, who died May 25 after being violently apprehended by a Minneapolis police officer.

Video of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck and sparked ongoing protests throughout the United States.On Friday, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck, was arrested on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter. An investigation is ongoing regarding the other officers involved in Floyd's death.

Members of the sports world have reacted in mass to Floyd's killing.