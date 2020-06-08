New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris is working with minority owner David Blitzer on a potential bid to buy the New York Mets, according to Variety.

A source told Variety that talks on the possible deal are still in early stages. The Mets have retained Steve Greenberg at Allen & Co. to oversee the sale process. Both Greenberg and a spokesperson for Harris declined to comment.

In December, it was announced that Mets owners Fred and Jeff Wilpon were looking to sell a majority of the team, which they have controlled since 2002. At the time, the Wilpons were in negotiations to sell up to 80% of the team to billionaire Steve Cohen. However, the deal fell through in February when Cohen wanted immediate control of the franchise, while the Wilpon family wanted to remain with the Mets for five years.

In February, former Yankee Alex Rodriguez and his fiancee Jennifer Lopez were first rumored to be interested in buying the team. After their plans allegedly changed, the New York Post's Thomas McEnery reported last month that Rodriguez and Lopez are reportedly working on a new bid to try and buy the franchise.

The Post added that the inclusion of SNY, the Mets' television network, in a potential sale is indicative of the Wilpon's interest in selling the team.

According to Forbes' most recent MLB valuations, the Mets are the sixth highest-valued franchise in MLB at $2.4 billion, up 4% from 2019. New York has reached the playoffs three times–including an appearance in the 2015 World Series–since Fred Wilpon assumed control of the team from Nelson Doubleday in 2002.

Harris purchased the 76ers in 2011 for around $287 million and bought the Devils and the Prudential Center two years later.