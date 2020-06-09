Matt Harvey was drafted No. 7 overall in the star-studded 2010 MLB draft by the New York Mets. But after making the 2013 National League All-Star team in his second MLB season, he failed to make another All-Star team.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, teams in both South Korea and Japan are looking at signing the former Mets, Reds and Angels pitcher.

After pitching last season with the Los Angeles Angels, Harvey remains unsigned.

He made just 12 starts last season, going 3-5 with a 7.09 ERA before being released by Los Angeles.

