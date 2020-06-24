Report: Charlie Blackmon Among Three Rockies to Test Positive for COVID-19

Rockies All-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon and two other players, Phillip Diehl and Ryan Castellani, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Denver Post's Kyle Newman.

Several Rockies have been reportedly working out at Coors Field this month, including the three aforementioned players.

Per Newman, one player exhibited coronavirus symptoms while the other two players were asymptomatic.

According to MLB protocol, Coors Field has been closed this week following a recent uptick in positive tests around the country.

On Tuesday night, the MLBPA and league announced they agreed to a deal for the 2020 season. As part of MLB's official announcement, the league added they had also agreed to health and safety protocols.

Players have agreed to report to training camps by July 1 and MLB announced that opening day, July 23 or 24, will mark the start of the 60-game season. The season is expected to end by September 27.

The proposed schedule will largely feature divisional play, with the remaining portion of a team's games coming against their opposite league's corresponding geographical division.

According to MLB, the vast majority of clubs are expected to conduct training camps at the ballparks in their home cities.

Blackmon has made the NL All-Star team in each of the past three seasons. He additionally won the NL batting title in 2017.