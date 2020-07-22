The Toronto Blue Jays plan on playing most of their home games for the 2020 season at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pa., according to Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae and ESPN.

The Blue Jays were forced to find a new home stadium for the upcoming season after Canada denied the Blue Jays' request to play at Rogers Centre due to the frequent travel required. The team's new plan is expected to be announced once local and state Pennsylvania officials provide final approval, per Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi.

The Blue Jays will share PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The two teams' schedules overlap just once prior to Sept. 7—and seven dates in total. Toronto is scheduled to host the Washington Nationals on July 29, which is the same date the Pirates are slated to host the Milwaukee Brewers. In that case, the Pirates may remain in Washington to complete the series, per ESPN.

As for Toronto's conflicts in September, the team could again opt to play games at their opponent's stadium. That would include potentially playing series at Yankee Stadium from Sept. 7-9 and Sept. 21-24.

Prior to finalizing a plan with PNC Park, the Blue Jays were reportedly considering playing at their Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y or at its Spring Training facility in Dunedin, Fla. The preference among players was to play in a major league stadium.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to open their season at Tampa Bay on Friday with their first home game without a conflict occurring on July 31 against the Philadelphia Phillies.