Report: Marlins Pitcher José Ureña Tests Positive for COVID-19

Marlins pitcher José Ureña was scratched from his start Sunday against the Phillies after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Ureña, Heyman reports, "feels fine" but will have to go on the coronavirus-related injured list.

Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper and right fielder Harold Ramírez have also tested positive for the coronavirus, per Heyman, while catcher Jorge Alfaro has been on the IL since Friday due to COVID-19.

The Marlins have been on the road since Tuesday when they played the Braves in an exhibition game. Miami opened the regular season on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Miami will open its season at home on Monday.

The Marlins instead started right-hander Robert Dugger against Philadelphia on Sunday. He gave up four runs in the first inning, including three on a Bryce Harper homer.

Ureña, 28, was 4-10 with a 5.21 ERA in 24 appearances last season.

Reds infielder Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, one day after he played in the team's Opening Day game. Davidson is the first known player to test positive after participating in a regular-season game. Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto tested positive for the coronavirus hours before their Opening Day game against the Yankees on Thursday, and despite testing negative for the virus, Braves catchers Travis d'Arnaud and Tyler Flowers both did not travel to New York for Atlanta's opening weekend series against the Mets because they were experiencing symptoms.

On Sunday, the Reds announced that infielder Mike Moustakas was placed on the Injured List after waking up feeling sick. Moustakas did not report to the ballpark ahead of their series finale with the Tigers.

The Marlins and Phillies split the first two games of their series.