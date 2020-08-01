It's a Boy: Mike Trout, Wife Jessica Welcome First Child

Move over, baby shark: Baby Trout is finally here.

On Saturday, Angels center fielder Mike Trout and wife, Jessica, announced the birth of the couple's first child: a boy named Beckham Aaron Trout.

"Our greatest gift from above—we are so in love!" Trout wrote on Instagram.

Beckham was born on Thursday, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 20 3/4 inches. His middle name, Aaron, is the same as Jessica's brother, Aaron Cox, who passed away on Aug. 15, 2018.

Trout was placed on the paternity list on Thursday and remained out of the Angels lineup on Saturday.