Mets outfielder and designated hitter Yoenis Céspedes did not report to the team's ballpark ahead of Sunday's game against the Braves, the team announced Sunday.

"As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today," Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. "He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful."

Céspedes, 34, is appearing with the Mets for the first time since July 2018. He went more than two years between appearances with the club after dealing with multiple injuries.

He is hitting .161 with two home runs and four RBI this season.

The Mets are 3-6 on the season.

This story will be updated.