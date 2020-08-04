The Angels announced on Monday that Shohei Ohtani has been diagnosed with a forearm strain.

Ohtani will not throw for 4-6 weeks due to the strain, per Los Angeles. He still is expected to serve as the Angels designated hitter, and he will travel with the team to Seattle for the team's game Tuesday.

Ohtani is currently listed as day-to-day in his DH role.

Los Angeles' two-way player did not pitch in 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2018. Ohtani has struggled mightily on the mound in 2020, allowing seven earned runs in just 1 2/3 innings. Ohtani exited Los Angeles' loss to the Astros on Aug. 2 in the second inning.

Ohtani signed with the Angels in September 2017. He won Rookie of the Year in 2018 as he hit 22 home runs while posting a .285/.361/.564 slash line. Ohtani also posted a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts.