Report: MLB, Players Discussing Controlled Sites for the Postseason

Major League Baseball is having discussions with the players union about specific "controlled sites" being used to host postseason play, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Though the proposed plans are "not close to final," it is reportedly being discussed to host the American League in Southern California and the National League in Texas during the playoffs. The World Series would "possibly" take place at the Rangers' new ballpark, Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas, per Rosenthal.

While the league is currently talking with the MLB Players Association about possibilities to conduct the postseason, a final plan would be subject to approval from team ownership. Other regions are not out of consideration, but the locations in Southern California and Texas are the two currently being discussed, Rosenthal adds.

Leagues such as the NBA and NHL have found success in implementing a "bubble" format to host their postseasons. Meanwhile, MLB teams have been traveling to stadiums within their region throughout the 60-game regular season, which has allowed for COVID-19 cases and the postponement of games.

The 2020 playoffs are scheduled to begin Sept. 29 with an expanded playoff format, which will incorporate eight teams from each league rather than the traditional five. Under MLB's current playoff guidelines, teams are slated to travel in accordance with traditional home-away formats outside the best-of-three Wild Card series, which would take place at the home stadium of the team with the higher seed.

With rumors of MLB using a bubble format for the postseason, players such as the Yankees' Aaron Judge have voiced displeasure with such a plan, stating it "takes away from the point of winning."