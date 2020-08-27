Mets GM Criticizes Rob Manfred, Potential Protest Plan in Leaked Video

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen appeared to be caught on video Thursday criticizing MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and a potential MLB-pitched plan for the Mets and Marlins to show their support for the ongoing social justice movement while also playing games as scheduled.

While the source of the video is unclear, the Mets GM appears to be talking to at least one colleague about a potential protest plan ahead of Thursday's game.

"Baseball's trying to come up with a solution to say, you know what would be super powerful—three of us here, can't leave this room—you know what would be really great, if you just have 'em all take the field and leave the field and then they come back and play at 8:10," Van Wagenen said. "And I was like, 'What?'"

He went on to say that the aforementioned plan is "Rob's instinct."

"He just doesn't get it," Van Wagenen was heard saying of Manfred.

Van Wagenen spoke earlier Thursday about systemic racism across the United States. He also touched on the emotional postgame comments from Mets first baseman Dominic Smith.

"We're going to take the pulse of our players and give them an opportunity to have a voice, and we want to empower them to have a voice," Van Wagenen said on WFAN. "But what's going on is upsetting. What I saw from Dom Smith yesterday upsets me that he's feeling that pain. That Black people across the country are feeling the pain. It's outrageous. It really is. And the fact that we're still facing these situations at this point in our society is upsetting."

A number of games around MLB have been postponed on Wednesday and Thursday after players pushed for their delay. The NBA's Milwaukee Bucks were the first professional team to decide to sit out of their game as a sign of protest following the recent Jacob Blake shooting. The Bucks did so Wednesday ahead of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals vs. the Magic.

The Mets entered Thursday 13-16 and in fourth place in the NL East. Neither the team nor the league has released a statement to address the clip as of Thursday evening.