Giants Release Former World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval

The San Francisco Giants have unconditionally released on waivers fan favorite Pablo Sandoval, the club announced Thursday.

The 34-year-old who was in his second stint with the club is hitting just .220 with one home run and six RBIs this season.

Sandoval, who was named the World Series MVP in 2012 and won three World Series titles with the club, took to Instagram to share his appreciation for the franchise.

"It's been an honor and privilege to play for you. My heart will forever be in San Francisco," he wrote.

Sandoval signed a five-year, $95 million contract with the Red Sox after the 2014 season. However, Boston released him after three seasons and the two-time All-Star nicknamed "Kung Fu Panda" rejoined the Giants following the release.

The release of the veteran infielder was one of several moves the Giants made Thursday. They recalled Justin Smoak to the major league roster and reinstated pitcher Drew Smyly from the 10-day injured list.

Sandoval's release comes weeks removed from the Giants' decision to release another fan favorite, outfielder Hunter Pence.

The Giants enter Thursday's action 23-21 and in contention for an NL wild-card spot.