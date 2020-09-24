Tampa Bay Rays Win First Division Title in 10 Years

The Tampa Bay Rays sure know how to open a decade.

The Rays clinched the American League East Wednesday night, beating the Mets, 8-5, to take the division for the first time since 2010. The Rays scored four runs against a beleaguered Mets bullpen and hit four homers on the night to push their record to 37-20.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay's last three postseason appearances—in 2019, 2013 and 2011—all came via wild-card berths. All three times, the Rays lost in the divisional series, with last season's defeat coming in five games to the Astros.

The 2020 Rays have been buoyed by a deep cast of contributors. Brandon Lowe has been the team's most consistent hitter, with youngsters Willy Adames and Mike Brosseau enjoying breakout campaigns. On the pitching side, Tyler Glasnow and 2018 Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell have led a strong rotation, with the bullpen remaining among the league's best.

The Rays currently own the AL's best record, meaning they would face the No. 8 seed in the first round of the playoffs (a spot currently occupied by the Blue Jays).

Though the Rays clinched the division at Citi Field in an empty stadium, the team pulled off a subdued on-field celebration using their own party materials: