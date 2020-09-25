Play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman says he is resigning from being the voice of the Reds, Brennaman told WCPO Ohio's Evan Millward.

Brennaman was suspended in mid-August after being caught on a hot mic using an anti-LGBTQ slur during a Reds doubleheader vs. the Royals.

“My family and I have decided that I am going to step away from my role as the television voice of the Cincinnati Reds,” Brennaman wrote to WCPO. “I would like to thank the Reds, Reds fans and the LGBTQ Community for the incredible support and grace they have shown my family and me.“

“I have been in this profession that I love for 33 years. It is my hope and intention to return. And if I'm given that opportunity, I will be a better broadcaster and a much better person.“

In a clip that circulated on social media, Brennaman was heard saying, “One of the [anti-LGBTQ slur] capitals of the world" prior to previewing the second game in Wednesday's doubleheader.

The incident occurred as the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of the doubleheader.

Brennaman remained on air for the start of the second game, but he was removed mid-game from the broadcast.

On the night of the incident, the Reds released a statement apologizing for Brennaman's comments and said the announcer has been suspended indefinitely.

In the wake of the incident, he has apologized on a series of platforms, including in a written letter in the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Brennaman, who was hired as a Reds broadcast in 2006, was also previously a broadcaster for the NFL on FOX. However, following the incident on Aug. 20, FOX elected not to include him in their NFL coverage.