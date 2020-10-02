The Marlins defeated the Cubs, 2–0, at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon to advance to the National League Division Series.

First baseman Garrett Cooper's seventh-inning home run off Cy Young contender Yu Darvish helped lift Miami over Chicago in the best-of-three wild card series. Following Cooper's 370-foot moonshot to left field, Magneuris Sierra doubled the Marlins' lead with an RBI single to right field to bring in Lewis Brinson.

Rookie right-hander Sixto Sánchez pitched five scoreless innings, holding the Cubs to four hits and two walks while striking out six. After walking the first two batters he faced in the fourth, Sánchez escape the inning with some help from his defense. Right fielder Matt Joyce had a stunning throw to home plate to get out Willson Contreras, who was attempting to score on a Jason Heyward single.

The Marlins won Game 1 of the wild card series on Wednesday after mounting a late seventh-inning comeback to beat the Cubs 5–1. The two clubs were slated to play again on Thursday, but MLB postponed Game 2 due to weather conditions in Chicago.

Thursday marks Miami's first postseason series victory since it won the World Series in 2003. The Marlins, who rallied past the Cubs in a memorable NLCS that year, have never lost a playoff series in their 28-year history.

Miami wasn't expected to be contenders this season, especially after roughly half the roster was sidelined by COVID-19. Now, the club will ride its undefeated postseason streak to the NLDS and face the Braves at the bubble site at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Game 1 between the Marlins and Braves is slated for Oct. 6.