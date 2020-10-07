Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton smashed a 458-foot, three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning of Tuesday's Game 2 ALDS matchup between the Yankees and the Rays.

According to Statcast, which began tracking exit velocity in 2015, Stanton's blast was the hardest-hit postseason home run since then. It cut Tampa Bay's lead to 5-4.

Stanton's fourth-inning blast was his second of the contest as the high-priced DH hit a solo home run in the second inning to score New York's first run on Tuesday.

With his two blasts on Tuesday, Stanton joins Juan Gonzalez as the only players with five home runs in their team's first four postseason games in a single year.

NY trails Tampa 5-4 after four innings.