MLB Rumors: White Sox to Interview Tony La Russa for Managerial Opening
The White Sox plan on interviewing former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez and USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
La Russa is currently a special advisor with the Angles, but Los Angeles reportedly gave Chicago permission to speak to the longtime MLB manager. La Russa managed the White Sox from 1979–1986, though he was fired early in the '86 season. He went on to manage the Athletics from 1986–1995 and the Cardinals from 1996–2011.
The 76-year-old is a three-time World Series champion. After leaving St. Louis, he took on executive roles with MLB, the Diamondbacks and the Angels, who hired him as a senior adviser after the 2019 season.
Earlier this week, the White Sox announced that they had parted ways with manager Rick Renteria, despite making their first their first trip to the postseason since 2008.
