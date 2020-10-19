Dodgers Complete Comeback, Head to World Series With Game 7 Win

The path was unusual, but the result was expected: the Dodgers are heading back to the World Series.

For the third time in four years, Los Angeles has won the National League pennant, coming from behind in Sunday's 4-3 Game 7 victory. In a back-and-forth game, it was reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger who delivered the decisive blow, crushing a go-ahead solo homer with two outs in the seventh inning that proved to be the game-winner.

All season long—and really for the entirety of the franchise's eight-year postseason streak—the Dodgers have been lauded for their unrivaled depth. That adulation proved apt on Sunday, with standout performances from up and down the roster, from the stars to the bench and bullpen.

The headliners—Bellinger and right fielder Mookie Betts—did their part. Bellinger's blast erased what had been a pretty rough series up to that point. Betts had also been relatively quiet at the plate, but once again flashed his defensive brilliance by robbing Freddie Freeman of a home run in the fifth inning.

Behind Bellinger and Betts, the standouts were plentiful. Trailing 3-2 in the sixth inning, the Dodgers tied the game on a pinch-hit solo home run by Kiké Hernandez, which was just the third game-tying home run in the sixth inning or later of a Game 7 of all time.

The deficit was only one run at that point thanks to an outstanding performance by the Dodgers' bullpen. After starter Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin allowed three runs through three innings, Blake Treinen and Brusdar Gratergol shut down Atlanta's lineup with three shutout innings. That paved the way for Game 3 starter Julio Urias to take control. Pitching on three days' rest, Urias entered the game with the scored tied, 3-3. He retired all nine batters he faced in 39 pitches.

For the Braves, the night was marked by missed opportunities. May walked the first two batters of the game before giving up an RBI single to Marcell Ozuna with no outs. He escaped the jam after a double play and a strikeout.

Atlanta took a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Austin Riley, but then squandered an opportunity to score more. With runners on second and third and no outs, Nick Markakis hit a ground ball to third base. Dansby Swanson broke for home and got caught in a pickle. He was tagged out by Justin Turner, who then threw to third in time to nab Riley and complete the double play. Cristian Pache then grounded out to end the inning. The Braves would get just one baserunner and no hits the rest of the way.

For Atlanta fans, their postseason woes continue. The Braves have now gone 16 consecutive playoff appearances without winning the World Series, the longest such streak of all time. The Dodgers, who fell behind 3-1 in the series and will face the Rays in the Fall Classic, get another shot at winning their first championship since 1988.