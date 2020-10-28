World Series MVP: Dodgers' Corey Seager takes home honor vs Rays - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Dodgers Shortstop Corey Seager Named World Series MVP

Author:
Publish date:

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was named the MVP of the 2020 World Series.

Seager drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth-inning of Los Angeles' series, clinching the Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Dodgers won, 3–1.

The L.A. shortstop finished the series with a .400 average and 1.256 OPS. He hit two home runs, had five RBIs and led all players with seven runs scored.

Dodgers fans: Get SI’s special-edition Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series Champions commemorative issue here

"This was just awesome," Seager said after receiving the Willie Mays MVP trophy. "What this team's accomplished this year ... the resilience, the effort, the energy—everything that this team's done this season, it's just fun to be a part of."

Seager had the best offensive year of his MLB career in 2020, hitting 15 home runs and batting .307.

By claiming the World Series MVP, Seager became the first player since Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants in 2014 to be named to be both the LCS and World Series MVPs in the same postseason. 

He also became just the sixth shortstop ever to win the World Series MVP award and the first since Edgar Renteria in 2010.

YOU MAY LIKE

justin-turner-dodgers-covid-positive
Play
MLB

Dodgers 3B Justin Turner Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tested positive for COVID-19, MLB announced on Tuesday night.

corey-seager-world-series-mvp
Play
MLB

Dodgers Shortstop Corey Seager Named World Series MVP

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager capped off a terrific 2020 MLB season by winning the World Series MVP award.

dodgers-champions
MLB

Redemption: Dodgers Win First Championship in 32 Years

After seven straight seasons of October failures, L.A. has finally won it all.

Mookie Betts_2
Play
MLB

Sports World Reacts to Dodgers' First World Series Title Since 1988

The Los Angeles Dodgers topped the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 on Tuesday night, claiming the franchise's first title in 32 years.

Mookie Betts
Play
MLB

Dodgers Win Game 6 to Claim First World Series Title Since 1988

The Dodgers beat the Rays on Tuesday night to win the franchise's first World Series title since 1988.

Khabib No. 1
Play
Video

Khabib Nurmagomedov Enters Retirement As Pound-for-Pound No. 1

After defeating Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov is now the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world according to the official UFC ranking. Khabib announced his retirement from MMA after his fight vs Gaethje and shared that he hoped he would ...read more

  • 1 hour ago

UFC Pound For Pound Best Fighter

Khabib Pound For Pound No. 1