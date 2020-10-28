Dodgers Shortstop Corey Seager Named World Series MVP

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was named the MVP of the 2020 World Series.

Seager drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth-inning of Los Angeles' series, clinching the Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Dodgers won, 3–1.

The L.A. shortstop finished the series with a .400 average and 1.256 OPS. He hit two home runs, had five RBIs and led all players with seven runs scored.

"This was just awesome," Seager said after receiving the Willie Mays MVP trophy. "What this team's accomplished this year ... the resilience, the effort, the energy—everything that this team's done this season, it's just fun to be a part of."

Seager had the best offensive year of his MLB career in 2020, hitting 15 home runs and batting .307.

By claiming the World Series MVP, Seager became the first player since Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants in 2014 to be named to be both the LCS and World Series MVPs in the same postseason.

He also became just the sixth shortstop ever to win the World Series MVP award and the first since Edgar Renteria in 2010.