Report: Five People Within Dodgers Organization Test Positive for COVID-19

A week and a half after the team secured its first World Series title since 1988, the Dodgers have five members of its organization who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Josh Peter and Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Dodgers third baseman was notified in the middle of Game 6 that he had tested positive for the virus, and was promptly removed from the game. Turner, the team and MLB drew criticism for Turner's presence on the field during the postgame celebration in which he was pictured not wearing a mask and surrounded by teammates and team staff.

USA Today reports that the identities of the five positive tests are not yet known, and it's unclear if Turner is among the group. Most of the people who tested positive were not within MLB's "bubble" environment in Arlington, Texas.

Earlier on Friday, MLB announced it would not discipline Turner or the Dodgers for the World Series celebration, with the league accepting part of the blame for what it called a "miscommunication" at the time of the post-game ceremony. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that the league's investigation "revealed additional relevant information that, while not exonerating Mr. Turner from responsibility for his conduct, helps put into context why he chose to leave the isolation room and return to the field."

"Mr. Turner believes that he received permission from at least one Dodger’s employee to return to the field to participate in a photograph," Manfred's statement said. "Although Mr. Turner’s belief may have been the product of a miscommunication, at least two Dodgers employees said nothing to Mr. Turner as he made his way to the field, which they admitted may have created the impression that his conduct was acceptable."

Turner also put out a statement on Friday, apologizing for his actions and offering his side of what happened after he was pulled from Game 6.

"After waiting in the isolation room while my teammates celebrated on the field, I asked whether I was permitted to return to the field with my wife in order to take a photograph. I assumed by that point that few people were left on the field. I was under the impression that team officials did not object to my returning to the field for a picture with my wife," Turner said.

"However, what was intended to be a photo capturing the two of us turned into several greetings and photos where I briefly and unwisely removed my mask. In hindsight, I should have waited until the field was clear of others to take that photo with my wife. I sincerely apologize to everyone on the field for failing to appreciate the risks of returning to the field."