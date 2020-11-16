Clevinger Signs Two-Year Extension, Will Undergo Tommy John

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Padres signed starting pitcher Mike Clevinger to a two-year contract extension on Monday, San Diego announced.

Clevinger's extension will take him through the 2022 season. He will also undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday, which will likely sideline him for all of 2021, per the Padres. Clevinger's contract is worth $11.5 million over two years, according to the MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The 29-year-old posted a 2.84 ERA in four starts with the Padres in 2020. He suffered an elbow injury in late September before being removed after just one inning in the 2020 NLDS.

San Diego traded for Clevinger in August 2020. The right-hander previously logged five seasons in Cleveland, striking out 603 batters in 542 innings. Clevinger has a 3.19 career ERA in 92 starts.

The Padres reached the playoffs for the first time since 2006 last season. 2020 also marked their first postseason series victory since 1998.