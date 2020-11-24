Tim Tebow to Return to Mets in 2021

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Mets president Sandy Alderson doesn't want Tim Tebow's time with the Mets to be over yet.

Alderson said he has encouraged Tim Tebow to return to the organization in 2021 and the former NFL quarterback agreed.

"So I talked to Tim Saturday, in between Florida football and some other SEC [broadcasting] obligations," Alderson said on Monday, per the New York Post. "He's anxious to come back. And I told Tim, 'Look, why would you want to end your quest based on a COVID-related reason? You didn't get a chance to perform this year.' He was hurt a little bit the previous year. So I think Tim is committed to coming back. And I think we're committed to giving him an opportunity to do that and we'll see where it goes.

"This is not a quest without end. At some point, it will culminate. But I think that will be at a time when Tim and the organization come to some agreement about where he is and what his potential is. But I didn't want him to go out based on some COVID-related interruption."

Tebow's 2019 season was cut short due to a hand injury. He did not play in 2020 when the minor league season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 33-year-old first signed with the Mets in 2016 and played with Triple-A Syracuse in 2019.

Tebow batted .163/.240/.255 with four home runs and 98 strikeouts in 77 games with Syracuse.

Alderson returned as the Mets' team president earlier this offseason after new owner Steve Cohen took over. He previously served as New York's general manager from 2010 to 2018 and signed Tebow to the organization.