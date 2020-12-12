MLB Rumors: Rangers, David Dahl Agree to One-Year Deal

Free agent outfielder David Dahl and the Texas Rangers have agreed to a $3 million, one-year deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported.

The 26-year-old's career has been riddled with injury in recent years. Dahl had right shoulder surgery in September, which he's currently recovering from. In 2015, his spleen was removed after running into an outfield wall in the minors, and a rib-cage injury benched him in 2017. The following year, he missed two months with a broken right foot.

Even during his breakout season in 2019 following making the NL All-Star team, Dahl injured his right ankle and didn't play after Aug. 2.

During the 2020 shortened season, he played in 24 of 60 games with 99 plate appearances and hit .183 with no home runs, two doubles and two triples. It still registered as a surprise when the Rockies non-tendered him since he was likely due to earn only a small raise through arbitration on his $2.475MM salary in 2020.

