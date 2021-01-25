Report: Yankees Trade Adam Ottavino to Red Sox

SI.com
SI's Tom Verducci Remembers Hank Aaron, A Man Who Transcended Baseball
In a rare trade between rivals, the Yankees have sent reliever Adam Ottavino to the Red Sox, according to The Athletic's Lindsey Adler.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports Yankees pitching prospect Frank German is also headed to the Red Sox as part of the trade. German is ranked as New York's No. 24 prospect by MLB.com. ESPN's Buster Olney adds that Boston reportedly will receive $850,000 in the deal.

The trade comes after the Yankees reportedly were looking to give themselves luxury tax threshold room and move Ottavino's $9 million luxury tax for 2021.

Ottavino, 35, has spent the last two seasons with the Yankees. Although he has a 3.53 career ERA, he struggled last year, posting a 5.89 ERA in 24 games and making only one postseason appearance.

According to MLB.com, the last trade between the Red Sox and Yankees occurred at the 2014 trade deadline, when New York sent Kelly Johnson to Boston in exchange for Stephen Drew. The deal marked the first trade between the rivals since 1997.

Ottavino's trade follows a busy weekend for New York, which acquired starting pitcher Jameson Taillon in a swap with the Pirates on Sunday. Taillon did not pitch in 2020 after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery, however, he is expected back this season. The former No. 2 overall pick of the Pirates in 2010, is due $2.25 million in 2021 and cannot be a free agent until after the 2022 campaign.

