Report: Joc Pederson to Sign One-Year, $7 Million Deal With Cubs

SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
SI Insider: Kyle Schwarber Being Cut by the Cubs Shouldn't Be too Much of a Surprise
SI Insider: Kyle Schwarber Being Cut by the Cubs Shouldn't Be too Much of a Surprise

Report: Cubs to Sign Joc Pederson To One-Year, $7 Million Deal

Author:
Publish date:

Free-agent outfielder Joc Pederson is in agreement on a one-year, $7 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The deal is pending a physical, per Rosenthal.

Pederson, 28, spent the first seven years of his MLB career with the Dodgers since being drafted by the organization in 2010. During his time in L.A., Pederson made one All-Star appearance in his first full MLB season in 2015.

The outfielder's Dodger career concluded with a World Series win in 2020. In the postseason, Pederson recorded 13 hits, two home runs and eight RBIs with a .382 batting average

Pederson hit a key home run in Game 5 of the Dodgers' World Series matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. The second-inning home run helped give L.A. a 3-2 series lead over the Rays. Los Angeles went on to win the World Series in six games.

Pederson became an unrestricted free agent this offseason at the end of his one-year, $7.75 million contract with the Dodgers. He hit seven home runs and 16 RBIs with a .190 batting average over the 2020 season but tallied a career-high 36 home runs the year prior.

The Cubs are coming off a 34-26 season and a first-place finish in the NL Central in 2020. The club was bounced in the Wild Card round after recording just one run in a two-game series against the Marlins.

Chicago is scheduled to open its regular season on April 1 against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. 

YOU MAY LIKE

giannis-nets
Play
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Needs to Commit to the Post

The Bucks’ star is committed to refining his three-point shot, but he is leaving a lot of opportunities open in the post.

Kris Bryant reacts after striking out against the Cardinals on Sept. 21, 2019.
Play
MLB

Is Anyone Trying to Win the NL Central?

It's been an awfully quiet winter so far for a select five teams.

An MLS flag in Columbus before 2020 MLS Cup
Play
Soccer

MLS Extends CBA Deadline by a Week, Threatens Lockout

The league and the players association have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 4 to come up with an agreement.

Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger
Play
Fantasy

Sports Illustrated's 2021 Fantasy Baseball Hub

Everything fantasy baseball managers need to get ready for the start of the 2021 MLB season, all in one place.

Former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson is reportedly signing with the Cubs.
Play
MLB

Report: Joc Pederson to Sign One-Year, $7 Million Deal With Cubs

Former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson is reportedly in agreement to sign a one-year, $7 million deal with the Cubs.

How Mahomes vs. Brady compares to real goat competitions
Play
NFL

The Thing About Goats and GOATs ...

How much do championship-winning goats and championship-winning GOATs have in common? After talking to an expert, more than you might think.

Side-by-side image of Patrick Mahomes and Robert Saleh
Play
Extra Mustard

Saleh Warns Bucs Not to Fall for Mahomes’s ‘Old Man Jog’

Former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh knows a thing or two about facing Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

dCOVaxthelm_HZ.LO
Play
Media

Canadian Club, Neat. American Success Story, on the Rocks

Thirty years after his early death from drinking, imagine all that Pete Axthelm—a man of his time and a sports media progressive—could've been.