Report: Joc Pederson to Sign One-Year, $7 Million Deal With Cubs

Free-agent outfielder Joc Pederson is in agreement on a one-year, $7 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The deal is pending a physical, per Rosenthal.

Pederson, 28, spent the first seven years of his MLB career with the Dodgers since being drafted by the organization in 2010. During his time in L.A., Pederson made one All-Star appearance in his first full MLB season in 2015.

The outfielder's Dodger career concluded with a World Series win in 2020. In the postseason, Pederson recorded 13 hits, two home runs and eight RBIs with a .382 batting average

Pederson hit a key home run in Game 5 of the Dodgers' World Series matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. The second-inning home run helped give L.A. a 3-2 series lead over the Rays. Los Angeles went on to win the World Series in six games.

Pederson became an unrestricted free agent this offseason at the end of his one-year, $7.75 million contract with the Dodgers. He hit seven home runs and 16 RBIs with a .190 batting average over the 2020 season but tallied a career-high 36 home runs the year prior.

The Cubs are coming off a 34-26 season and a first-place finish in the NL Central in 2020. The club was bounced in the Wild Card round after recording just one run in a two-game series against the Marlins.

Chicago is scheduled to open its regular season on April 1 against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.