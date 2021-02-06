Braves Re-Sign Ozuna to Four-Year, $65M Contract

The Braves are re-signing free agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna to a multiyear contract, retaining last season's National League leader in home runs and RBIs.

The deal was first reported by MLB insider Héctor Gómez and later confirmed by ESPN's Jeff Passan, who reported the terms of the contract to be four years and $65 million. A fifth-year option would increase the overall value to $80 million. The Braves later made an announcement that Ozuna would return.

Ozuna, 30, hit .338/.431/.636 while playing in all 60 games last season, with 18 home runs and 56 RBIs. He made most of his starts as the team's designated hitter, which adds a level of uncertainty given that it is not yet known whether the NL will have the DH in 2021.

A two-time All-Star, Ozuna finished sixth in MVP voting in 2020 and won his second career Silver Slugger Award. Prior to his deal with Atlanta, Ozuna had also been linked to the Rays, White Sox and Dodgers, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.