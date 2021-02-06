Braves Re-Sign Ozuna to Four-Year, $65M Contract

SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Dodgers and Trevor Bauer Agree to 3-Year, $102M Deal With Opt-Outs After Years 1 and 2
Dodgers and Trevor Bauer Agree to 3-Year, $102M Deal With Opt-Outs After Years 1 and 2

Braves Re-Sign Marcell Ozuna to Four-Year, $65 Million Contract

Author:
Publish date:

The Braves are re-signing free agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna to a multiyear contract, retaining last season's National League leader in home runs and RBIs.

The deal was first reported by MLB insider Héctor Gómez and later confirmed by ESPN's Jeff Passan, who reported the terms of the contract to be four years and $65 million. A fifth-year option would increase the overall value to $80 million. The Braves later made an announcement that Ozuna would return.

Ozuna, 30, hit .338/.431/.636 while playing in all 60 games last season, with 18 home runs and 56 RBIs. He made most of his starts as the team's designated hitter, which adds a level of uncertainty given that it is not yet known whether the NL will have the DH in 2021.

A two-time All-Star, Ozuna finished sixth in MVP voting in 2020 and won his second career Silver Slugger Award. Prior to his deal with Atlanta, Ozuna had also been linked to the Rays, White Sox and Dodgers, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant faces off against the Raptors at the Barclays Center on Feb. 5, 2021.
NBA

KD Exits Midway Through Game After Contact Tracing

Durant was instructed to leave the bench during the middle of the third quarter after playing for 19 minutes.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Gabbi Tuft/Instagram
Wrestling

Former WWE Star Gabbi Tuft Comes Out As Transgender

The former WWE star came out as transgender via a lengthy, emotional Instagram post.

Marcell Ozuna hits a home run against the Cincinnati Reds on Oct. 1, 2020.
Play
MLB

Braves Re-Sign Ozuna to Four-Year, $65M Contract

Ozuna, who led the National League in home runs and RBIs in 2020, will also have a $15 million option for a fifth year.

Marcell Ozuna celebrates after driving in a run against the Dodgers in the 2020 NLCS.
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Market for OF Marcell Ozuna Heats Up

With Trevor Bauer off the board, Marcell Ozuna becomes one of the league's most sought-after free agents still available.

trevor-bauer
Play
MLB

How Did Trevor Bauer Become the Highest Paid Player in Baseball?

Should we be surprised he is now MLB's most expensive player? There's a lot to unpack.

Dec 19, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A Big 10 Championship logo is seen atop a yardage marker during the first half between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
College Football

Big Ten Releases Updated 2021 Football Schedule

The Big Ten conference released an updated schedule on Friday for the upcoming 2021 football season.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence runs vs Ohio State last season
NFL

Trevor Lawrence Will Undergo Shoulder Surgery on Non-Throwing Arm

Due to Lawrence's surgery, he will throw for NFL teams early instead of Clemson's pro day.