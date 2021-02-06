RHP Mike Fiers Re-Signs With Athletics

USA Today Sports

The Oakland Athletics re-signed pitcher Mike Fiers to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Alex Coffey.

Fiers has spent the last two and a half seasons with Oakland after the A's acquired him from the Detroit Tigers in 2018. In 11 starts during the 2020 season, Fiers went 6-3 with a 4.58 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 59 innings.

Sussan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the A's were the only team to make Fiers an offer.

Fiers was a member of the 2017 Houston Astros and two years later became the whistlerblower for the team's sign-stealing scandal. In an interview with Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic, Fiers revealed how Houston decoded an opponent's signs electronically in real time using a video monitor and relayed those signs to the batter by banging on a trash can.

Fiers's deal comes on the same day that the A's reportedly acquired shortstop Elvis Andrus from the Rangers for slugger Khris Davis.

The A's went 36-24 last season and finished first in the AL West before losing to the Astros in the American League Division Series.