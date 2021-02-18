Report: Blue Jays to Play 2021 Home Games in Florida

SI.com
SI Insider: MLB Should Make One More Tweak to its Extra Innings Rules for This Season
Report: Blue Jays to Play Home Games in Florida to Start 2021 Season

A year after playing their home games in Buffalo for the entire 2020 season, the Blue Jays have reportedly found another new home for 2021—at least to start.

The Blue Jays will reportedly play their home games at their spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla., to begin the 2021 campaign, according to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith

The decision stems from pandemic-related border restrictions in Canada, which have also forced the NBA's Raptors to relocate for the 2020-21 season. Last year, the Blue Jays played their home games at their minor league affiliate's stadium in Buffalo.

The decision is expected to be announced Thursday, based on an internal email obtained by Sportsnet. The Blue Jays will begin the season on a six-game road trip before their home opener against the Angels on April 8. The team will continue to play at TD Ballpark through at least a three-game homestand against the Braves that ends on May 2.

