Johnny Damon Arrested for DUI in Florida

Retired MLB outfielder Johnny Damon was arrested for driving under the influence, among other charges, in Florida on Friday morning.

Windermere police pulled Damon's vehicle aside around 1:30 a.m. ET on Friday for a suspected DUI at a traffic stop. Damon's blood-alcohol level was measured between .294 and .300, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The legal blood-alcohol limit in Florida while driving is .08.

Damon, 47, was also charged with resisting an officer without violence upon his arrest and is currently being held at the Orange County Corrections Department. He was accompanied by his wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, who was reportedly arrested on charges of battery on an officer and resisting with violence.

Damon played 18 years in MLB, most notably as a member of the Red Sox and Yankees, winning one World Series with each team. He retired following the 2012 season, after playing one year with Cleveland. He also played with the Royals, A's, Rays and Tigers.

Damon was a key part of the 2004 Red Sox team that overcame a 3-0 deficit and beat the Yankees in the ALCS to reach the World Series. There, they swept the Cardinals in four games to win their first title since 1918. He later won his second World Series ring with the Yankees in 2009, recording eight hits in the six-game series.

Damon was named to the AL All-Star team in 2002 and 2005, both times as a member of the Red Sox. In his career, he tallied 2,769 hits, 235 home runs and 1,139 RBI and posted a .284 batting average.