Royals Sign Catcher Salvador Perez to 4-Year Extension

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Royals have signed catcher Salvador Perez to a four-year contract extension, Kansas City announced Sunday.

Perez will earned $80 million over the course of his four-year extension, per The Athletic's Alec Lewis. The Royals have a $13.5 million club option for Perez in 2026.

Entering his age-31 season, Perez has played all of his nine-year career in Kansas City. He is a six-time All-Star, a five-time Gold Glove winner and a lifetime .269 hitter with 152 home runs. Perez was named the World Series MVP in 2015 after recording eight hits in five games against the Mets.

Sunday's extension marks Kansas City's second contract extension handed out this offseason. The Royals extended third baseman Hunter Dozier for four years in February. That month, they also traded for former Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

The Royals have not reached the postseason since they won the 2015 World Series, their second of two consecutive World Series appearances. Perez posted a .333/.353/.633 slash line in 37 games last season, leading Kansas City with 11 homers.