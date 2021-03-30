Report: Lindor Counters Mets' $325 Million Offer

Francisco Lindor and the Mets are reportedly in a contract negotiation standoff as Opening Day approaches.

On Monday, SNY's Andy Martino reported that the Mets had offered Lindor a 10-year, $325 million extension, but Lindor has yet to sign the offer. His camp is reportedly countering with a 12-year, $385 million deal, per Newsday's Tim Healey.

Mets owner Steve Cohen has previously set this Wednesday as the deadline for New York and Lindor to agree on a contract extension, doing so ahead of Opening Day, which is Thursday.

Lindor can enter free agency after 2021 if he does not sign an extension with the Mets.

New York has significant incentive to extend Lindor before Opening Day. The Mets acquired Lindor in a trade with Cleveland in January, sending young Cleveland shortstops Andrés Giménez and Amed Rosario as well as minor league outfielder Isaiah Greene in the deal.

Lindor's production is near the top of shortstops across the league in six MLB seasons. He is a four-time All-Star with an .833 career OPS, and he combined to hit 103 home runs from 2017–19. Lindor is also a two-time Gold Glove winner.

Fernando Tatis Jr. signed the richest shortstop contract in MLB history in February as he agreed to a 14-year, $340 million deal with the Padres. Tatis has logged just 558 career at bats.

The Mets enter 2021 seeking their first playoff appearance since 2016. They have reached the postseason just four times since 2000.

