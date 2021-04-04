Angels' Ty Buttrey Unexpectedly Retires From Baseball

SI.com
Angels Reliever Ty Buttrey Unexpectedly Retires From Baseball

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels reliever Ty Buttrey has retired from baseball, saying he's lost his affection for the game.

“I just wanted to prove everyone wrong," the 28-year-old posted on social media Saturday. “As time went on baseball became more of a business and less of a game. I couldn’t help but notice my love and passion for this game started to diminish. I always thought baseball was a cool job. I also knew that same job paid extremely well. What young kid doesn’t want a cool job that pays well?”

The right-hander was one of the key pieces of the Angels' bullpen the past three seasons, but he struggled with control problems during spring training and was optioned to the team's alternate training site.

His 115 appearances from 2018-20 were fourth on the team among pitchers, and he was 8-11 with a 4.30 ERA.

Buttrey said he informed the Angels of his decision to leave baseball, and the organization asked him to take some more time to think about it. He did not outline his next steps in his statement.

Angels manager Joe Maddon said before Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox that he had not been in contact with Buttrey since last weekend, but that he did see the statement.

“I could hear his voice as I’m reading it. He's a very thoughtful young man and I understood precisely what he’s talking about," Maddon said. "If the fun is diminished, don’t do it. I totally agree with that. I think as youth, we’ve all gone through those moments about choosing things that follow your heart, as opposed to not. And so a lot of respect to what he said.

“I’m wishing nothing but the best. I’m looking forward to staying in touch with him and being of help in any way I can.”

