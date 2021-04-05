Rangers' Home Opener Features Packed Globe Life Field

SI.com
Globe Life Field Hosts Capacity Crowd for Rangers' Home Opener

The Rangers held their 2021 home opener on Monday afternoon, and the game against the Royals looked far different than any live sporting event this year.

Texas announced on March 10 its plan to hold games in 2021 without restrictions on the number of spectators. And on Monday, a capacity crowd of 38,238 fans appeared at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The Rangers announced plans to open their stadium to capacity after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ended capacity limits on all businesses on March 2. While Abbott also rescinded the statewide mask mandate, all fans at Globe Life Field are required to wear a mask or face covering. Social distancing measures will be taken in the concourse and at concession stands around the ballpark. 

“The Rangers are encouraged that the Governor’s Office has given clearance for us to fully open Globe Life Field at the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season,” Rangers executive Neil Leibman said in March. "We will require all those who enter Globe Life Field to wear a mask or face covering, and are working with Major League Baseball on some additional protocols required for player health and safety.

"We will continue to monitor developments and implement the necessary public health measures. We are excited that Rangers fans will finally be able to experience all that Globe Life Field has to offer.”

Globe Life Field sports a capacity of 40,518. Monday's crowd of 38,238 marks a sellout, per MLB.com's Kennedi Landry.

