Dusty Baker: Astros Heckling Is 'a Sad Situation for America'

SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Will Baseball Fans Ever Forgive the Houston Astros?
Will Baseball Fans Ever Forgive the Houston Astros?

Astros Manager Dusty Baker Frustrated Over Fan Heckling: 'It’s a Sad Situation for America'

Author:
Publish date:

Astros manager Dusty Baker expressed his displeasure about fans in Oakland and Anaheim heckling the team in response to the sign-stealing scandal that unfurled before last season.   

Since the pandemic forced Major League Baseball to play a truncated regular season without fans in 2020, the Astros have been the subject of relentless jeers and booing while opening the season on the road against the Athletics and Angels.

The heckling reached a fever pitch on Monday night in Anaheim when fans threw an inflatable trash can onto the warning track in right field while Jose Altuve was at-bat in the sixth inning. Later in the inning, fans tossed a real trash can onto the field which caused another stoppage in play. 

“You can tell the amount of hostility and the amount of hatred in the stands,” Baker said after Houston's 7-6 loss to the Angels. “How many in the stands have never done anything wrong in their life? We paid the price for it. How many people have not cheated on a test or whatever at some point in time? 

"It’s easy if you live in glass houses but I don’t think anybody lives in glass houses. I think sometimes we need to look at ourselves before we spew hate on somebody else."

General manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch, now with the Tigers, were fired for their role in the scandal. Houston was also docked first- and second-round draft picks, but no players were suspended. 

Stadiums across the country are starting to open at limited capacity—the Rangers had a sellout in Arlington, Texas yesterday—meaning the heckling may just be beginning for the Astros. 

“It’s a sad situation for America to me. When you hear things, what are the kids supposed to think in the stands? And some of them are kids. They’re following their parents. It’s sad, to me. People make mistakes and we’ve paid for ours and I wish they'd leave it alone."

YOU MAY LIKE

ayo-dosunmu-illinois
College Basketball

Illinois Guard Ayo Dosunmu Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Ayo Dosunmu is heading to the NBA after earning consensus first team All-American honors as a junior in 2020-21.

Dusty Baker walking out to the mound.
Play
MLB

Dusty Baker: Astros Heckling Is 'a Sad Situation for America'

Astros manager Dusty Baker expressed his frustration over the jeering the team has received in Oakland and Anaheim over its role in the 2020 sign-stealing scandal.

deshaun watson
Play
NFL

Two Survivors of Alleged Watson Assaults Identify Themselves

On Tuesday, two women publicly identified themselves as plaintiffs who have filed civil lawsuits against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

tiger-woods-dustin-johnson-masters
Play
Golf

Woods's Seat to Be Left Open at Masters Champions Dinner

Tiger Woods will be at the annual Masters champions dinner in spirit on Tuesday night.

USATSI_15829899 (2)
Play
Gambling

MLB Bets for Tuesday, April 6 – Can the Yankees Make it Six Straight vs the Orioles?

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews Tuesday's MLB betting action and shares the two top picks on his baseball betting card.

Closeup of Davey Boy Smith in the ring
Play
Wrestling

Davey Boy Smith’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction Long Overdue

“The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame thanks to his family’s efforts to have him recognized.

Aerial view of Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies baseball team, prior to an MLB game
MLB

MLB Announces Coors Field Will Host 2021 All-Star Game

The Rockies will host the MLB All-Star Game after it was relocated from Atlanta.

Split image of Tony Khan and Mike Tyson appearing for AEW
Play
Wrestling

Tony Khan: Mike Tyson’s AEW Return ‘Is Going to Be a Big Deal’

Mike Tyson is returning to AEW as “Dynamite” goes up against “NXT TakeOver.”