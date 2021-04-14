Astros Place Altuve, Bregman and Alvarez on IL

SI.com
Astros Place Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez on Injured List

The Astros will be shorthanded on star power for at least the next few days after placing left fielder Yordan Alvarez, third baseman Alex Bregman and second baseman Jose Altuve on the injured list.

In total, five Astros players landed on the IL before Wednesday's game against the Tigers, all for undisclosed reasons. Second baseman Robel Garcia and catcher Martin Maldonado joined Alvarez, Bregman and Altuve on the IL.

For typical injuries, players are either placed on the 10-day or 60-day IL, while players who experience concussion symptoms can be played on the 7-day IL. Baseball also has a COVID-19 IL, for players who either test positive for COVID-19, come into contact with someone who tests positive or have coronavirus symptoms. It is the only IL that does not require players to miss a minimum number of days. Neither MLB nor the teams can disclose whether specific players are on the COVID IL without a player's consent.

Infielders Abraham Toro, Taylor Jones,  Alex De Goti, catcher Garrett Stubbs and outfielder Ronnie Dawson were recalled by the Astros from their alternate training site.

