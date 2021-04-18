SI.com
Angels-Twins Game Canceled Due to COVID-19

Saturday night's game between the Angels and Twins in Anaheim has been postponed to allow for testing and contact tracing involving members of the Twins organization, the Angels announced around two hours before scheduled first pitch.

Sunday's series finale has also been postponed, the team announced later Saturday evening.

The news comes after at least one Twins player has reportedly tested positive, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. That player is outfielder Kyle Garlick, according to Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, and manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters that another player has tested positive as well, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

A member of the team's traveling party tested positive for the virus before Friday's game, Baldelli announced. Baldelli said a few members of the group would remain away from the team over the next few days, per MLB.com's Do-Hyoung Park.

Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons was placed on the COVID-19 injured list on Wednesday after testing positive on Tuesday, though his positive result does not appear to be related to this latest incident, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

The two teams had yet to begin taking batting practice when the game was called off, and fans were allowed into the stadium before the announcement was made, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

