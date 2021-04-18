Mookie Betts's Web Gem Seals Dodgers' Win Over Padres

SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Mookie Betts Seals Dodgers' Win Over Padres With Game-Ending Diving Catch

Author:
Publish date:

For a moment, it seemed as though Tommy Pham had tied the game. Instead, Mookie Betts had other ideas.

With two outs, two on and the Dodgers holding a two-run lead, Betts sold out to make a diving catch in right-center field and seal a 2-0 win, giving the defending World Series champs their second straight drama-filled win over their division rivals.

The exit velocity on Pham's line drive was 98.6 miles per hour, per Statcast, the fourth-hardest hit ball by the Padres of the game. Its expected batting average was .560, the eighth-highest of any ball hit by either team all night.

The win comes one night after Los Angeles won an 11-6 thriller in 12 innings on Friday night, making the first two entries in what's become the game's premier rivalry instant classics.

Where Friday's game was a 17-run slugfest, Saturday's was an old-school pitchers' duel. Clayton Kershaw allowed two hits and no runs with eight strikeouts over six innings, running his career ERA against the Padres to 1.99. He was nearly matched pitch-for-pitch by San Diego's Yu Darvish, who gave up just one run on one hit and two walks with nine strikeouts in seven innings. The lone run Darvish allowed came when he walked Kershaw with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth inning.

The Dodgers added an insurance run in the ninth inning on a solo home run by Justin Turner. After Blake Treinen allowed a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth, he was replaced by Victor Gonzalez, who walked a batter then induced a ground out that advanced the runners to second and third. He then got Pham to line out to center field, giving the Dodgers their eighth straight victory.

The Dodgers and Padres wrap their weekend series on Sunday, with another marquee pitching matchup between Trevor Bauer and Blake Snell. They'll face off 16 more times after that, and if the last two nights are any indication, every one will be appointment television viewing.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

mookie betts catch
MLB

Mookie Betts's Web Gem Seals Dodgers' Win Over Padres

For the second consecutive night, the Dodgers beat the Padres in dramatic fashion, this time thanks to their fill-in center fielder.

steph curry
NBA

Stephen Curry Puts Up 47 Points as Warriors Fall to Celtics

Stephen Curry has averaged nearly 40 points per game in his last 10, but it wasn't enough for the Warriors to get past the Celtics.

rocco baldelli
MLB

Angels-Twins Game Canceled Due to COVID-19

The game was called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Twins organization, with at least one Twins player reportedly testing positive.

WNBA star Swin Cash poses with Determination Award winners Marouf Moumine (right) and Breya Cunningham (left) during the closing ceremonies of the Jr. NBA Championship Tournament at ESPN Wide World of...
Play
NBA

Swin Cash Is Opening the Door for Women Behind Her

The former WNBA champ and current New Orleans Pelicans executive has an honest conversation about being a Black woman in sports.

jacob degrom
MLB

deGrom Strikes Out Nine Straight Hitters vs. Rockies

deGrom came one strikeout shy of tying MLB's all-time record, set by fellow Mets great Tom Seaver in 1970.

Apr 17, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban arrives at the Denny Chimes on A-Day to speak at the ceremony enshrining the permanent captains from the 2020 and 2021 University of Alabama football teams.
Play
College Football

Saban Nearly Trampled During Alabama's Spring Game

Nick Saban was all over the place during Alabama's spring scrimmage in front of over 47,000 fans, going from trolling the offense to almost getting trampled.

Lionel Messi and Martin Braithwaite celebrating the victory during the Copa del Rey Final 2020-2021.
Play
Soccer

Barcelona Nets 4 Goals in 12 Minutes to Win Copa Del Rey

Barcelona dominated Athletic Bilbao on Saturday by a 4–0 score, with two goals scored by Lionel Messi.

Joe Buck at the NFC divisional playoff game in 2018
Play
Media

Report: Joe Buck to Serve as 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host

Buck will reportedly be considered for the permanent spot as host of the iconic gameshow.