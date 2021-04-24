Tatis Jr. Homers Twice On Dad's Grand Slam Anniversary

Like father, like son—well, almost.

On the 22nd anniversary of his father hitting two grand slams in the same inning, Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. blasted two home runs off of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw on Friday night.

Both Tatitses pulled off their feats at Dodger Stadium. It was the fourth multi-homer game for Tatis Jr. and his second at Chavez Ravine, after previously pulling it off as a rookie on July 7, 2019.

Tatis' second home run traveled 419 feet with an exit velocity of 115.9 miles per hour. His first one went even farther (431 feet) and had a 113.4 mph exit velocity. They are the two hardest-hit home runs of his career.

Tatis Sr. is famous for being the only player in major league history with two grand slams in the same inning. He hit both off of the Dodgers' Chan Ho Park, also giving him the record for most RBIs in one inning (eight). At the time, Tatis Jr. was just under four months old.

The two men nearly share the same birthday, with Tatis Sr. born on Jan. 1, 1975, and Tatis Jr. on Jan. 2, 1999. Now, they'll always have reason to celebrate together every April 23.

