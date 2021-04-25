Fernando Tatis Jr. Homers Off Bauer, Covers One Eye

Another day, another home run by Fernando Tatis Jr.—this time with a twist.

As if the Dodgers-Padres rivalry couldn't get any more juicy, Tatis led off Saturday's game by homering off of Trevor Bauer, his third home run in his last six at-bats. Prior to Friday's outburst, Tatis was 4-for-25 (.160) since coming off the injured list, so it's safe to say he's snapped out of his mini-slump.

Tatis seemed to enjoy this one a bit more than usual, though, as he covered one eye and looked back at the Padres dugout as he rounded first base.

The move was a nice callback to spring training when Bauer decided to pitch against the Padres with one eye closed. At the time, Bauer said he was "just having a little bit of fun," and he was simply trying to make the game more challenging for himself.

"I figured if they can't score off me with one eye open, it's gonna be difficult to score off me with two eyes open," Bauer said, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

It's clear the Padres remembered Bauer's antics. Bauer tossed six innings with one run allowed in his first matchup against San Diego, departing with a lead that the Dodgers bullpen would eventually give up. He retired Tatis in all three matchups that game, though he allowed a home run to Jake Cronenworth.

Regardless of how his taunt is received in the Dodgers dugout, it's been a banner couple of games for Tatis. His two-homer game came on the anniversary of his father hitting two grand slams in one inning (also at Dodger Stadium).

And because baseball is beautiful, what did Tatis Sr. do the day after his pair of grand slams? That's right, hit another home run—though he likely kept both eyes open while rounding the bases.

