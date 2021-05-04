Garrett Suspended for 'Benches-Clearing Incident' vs. Cubs

Reds pitcher Amir Garrett was suspended seven games for "inciting a benches-clearing incident" in Saturday's game against the Cubs.

Additionally, he was fined an undisclosed amount; however, he will be appealing both the suspension and fine. The suspension was slated to begin Tuesday night as Cincinnati faced the White Sox, but until the appeal process is completed, his discipline will be held in abeyance.

As for the Cubs, infielder Javier Báez was fined an undisclosed amount for the incident.

The incident started when Garrett shouted from the mount and started beating his chest after striking out Anthony Rizzo in the eighth inning. Báez yelled at him from the dugout, which Garrett shouted a response. The Cubs infielder eventually hopped from the dugout and gestured for the Reds pitcher to come towards him.

Benches cleared, but there were no punches thrown or ejections. The Reds player said after the game that it was "pent-up aggression" from his struggles this season.

"I felt really good, throwing 97 (mph), slider up to 87," Garrett said. "I felt my normal self, so when I struck Rizzo out, I let him know. I let him know 'I'm back.' I'm good. I'm here. That's basically all it was.

"I turn around, got the ball and heard Báez chirping. So, I'm going to chirp back. It's fine. We weren't going to fight because that split second that we had that much time to get to each other, I can get to him if I wanted to and he can get to me. We weren't going to fight. We're going to exchange words, blah, blah, blah. Benches clear, hold me back, whatever."

More MLB Coverage: